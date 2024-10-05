Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

National men's hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who has scored 205 goals in 234 international appearances, on Saturday credited the Hockey India League (HIL) for playing a pivotal role in his career development

harmanpreet-singh-india-hockey-team-captain-paris-olympics-ap-photo
India captain Harmanpreet Singh has scored four goals in three games at Paris Olympics so far. Photo: AP
info_icon

National men's hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who has scored 205 goals in 234 international appearances, on Saturday credited the Hockey India League (HIL) for playing a pivotal role in his career development. (More Hockey News)

From being named the Upcoming Player of the Tournament in the 2017 HIL to becoming one of the world’s top drag-flickers, it has been a tremendous journey for Harmanpreet who highlighted how the league has helped him grow after rubbing shoulders with some of the best international players.

"Hockey India League was a huge part of my development. The league provided me with a stage to enhance my skills by exposing me to different playing styles under different coaches," Harmanpreet said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

"Playing in a League, sharing a dressing room with players from various countries opens up your mind and provides you with multiple perspectives and ways of thinking.

"All this was integral in the resurgence of Indian hockey and it certainly impacted our performance at the Tokyo Olympics where we won the bronze medal.”

Harmanpreet said there could be nothing better for Indian hockey than the HIL and all the country's players would be excited to take part in the League.

The launch of Hockey India League's latest edition was announced in New Delhi on Friday (October 4, 2024). - Hockey India
Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It will be a great opportunity for the youngsters as well to rub shoulders with the best players from across the globe, observe the subtle differences in the way they think, the way they play and try to inculcate the good habits that they notice,” he said.

HIL is slated for a return after seven years in a new avatar that will see a women's tournament for the first time running concurrently with the men's event.

The league will be played in two venues -- Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women -- from December 28 to February 1. The sport's world governing body, FIH has given sanction of 10 years for HIL.

The tournament will feature eight men’s and six women’s franchises.

The player auction for the HIL 2024-25 will be held from October 13-15 in New Delhi.

Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight international stars.

"The Hockey India League will be much bigger this time; there will also be a women’s League that will run at the same time in both venues.

"I am confident this experience will turn out to be invaluable for the Indian women’s hockey team in their journey to be one of the best teams in the world," he said.

Players will be auctioned in three categories with base prices of Rs 2 lakh, 5 lakh and 10 lakh each.

"The auction is coming up soon and I would like to wish all the best to all the players taking part. As for myself, I cannot wait to see which team I will represent and begin the hockey revolution again,” he signed off

