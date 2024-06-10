Hockey

FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh

India concluded their Pro League campaign with a commendable 24 points from 16 matches, which included five wins, three shootout victories, five defeats, and three shootout losses

13harmanpreet/X
Harmanpreet Singh is currently the captain of Indian Men's Hockey Team. Photo: 13harmanpreet/X
The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Monday his players showed great resilience and teamwork in their recent FIH Pro League matches, and the campaign has provided valuable lessons ahead of the Paris Olympics. (More Hockey News)

Currently, the Indian team is at fourth position in the points tally.

Indian hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. - Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
Indian Men's Hockey Team Aims To Fine-Tune Tactics Ahead Of Paris Olympics

BY PTI

"The FIH Pro League 2023-24 has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad.

"We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament," the star drag-flicker said in a Hockey India release.

Harmanpreet also emphasised the significance of this tournament as a preparatory event for the Paris Olympics.

"This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game.

"We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage."

The tournament saw participation from nine formidable teams, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and Ireland.

Despite the FIH Pro League continuing until June 30, India played their 16th and final match on Sunday, wrapping up an intense and competitive season.

Harmanpreet emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the top scorer for India.

India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. - Photo: Hockey India
FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain

BY PTI

With 12 goals to his name, he is also currently the joint leading scorer in the tournament alongside Australia's Blake Govers and the Netherlands' Jip Janssen.

Harmanpreet's scoring prowess was evident as he netted eight goals from penalty corners and four from penalty strokes.

The Indian team will now take a short break before assembling for a brief camp in Bengaluru.

"We have identified specific aspects of our game that need attention, and the upcoming camp will be vital in working on those areas," Harmanpreet said.

"Our goal is to build on our performance and ensure we are fully prepared for the Paris Olympics."

