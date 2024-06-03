Hockey

FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain

Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace (2nd and 11th minute), both field goals, while Calnan Will struck the other goal for Great Britain in the 47th minute

Photo: Hockey India
India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team lost 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in its second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday, a day after the Harmanpreet-led side stun world champions Germany 3-0. (More Sports News)

Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace (2nd and 11th minute), both field goals, while Calnan Will struck the other goal for GBR in the 47th minute.

Abhishek was the lone goal-scorer for India as he struck from a field effort in the 35th minute.

Indian hockey team players trying to tackle Belgium's player in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp. - Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India earned eight penalty corners but could not score any goal from them. GBR too couldn't convert any of their five PCs.

India are ranked third in FIH chart, a rung above Britain.

Backed by a boisterous home crowd, Britain came up with a high-voltage performance backed by a pacy attack. They were quick to put India on the backfoot.

It was a fine counterattack that set-up Bandurak's goal in the second minute, making India scurry to recover. Both teams used every opportunity to attack in the following minutes.

To add to India's woes, Bandurak scored again in the 11th minute. Only minutes earlier, India had won their first PC but couldn't make much of the chance with Harmanpreet's drag-flick missing the target.

Going into the second quarter with a 0-2 deficit, India's search for an opening goal continued. They showed intent by controlling the possession while Hardik Singh and Mandeep made late charges in the circle. Abhishek too stood out in the forward line but they could come up with a successful pursuit on goal.

Coming into the third quarter after a 10-minute half time break, India looked for ways to halt Great Britain's high-intensity game. Minutes into the third quarter, Hardik launched a counterattack to make a circle entry but no real chance came from it.

In the following minute, Abhishek finally brought some respite to the Indian side with a brilliant reverse-hit goal in the 35th minute. He did well with good stick work to receive the long pass from the midfield and found the target.

Carrying on the momentum, Abhishek helped India win a PC in the next minute. But Harmanpreet's shot missed the target.

The following minutes saw India control the game while goalkeeper PR Sreejesh kept the goal deficit narrow with some fine saves. The final moments of an intense third quarter saw both teams trading PCs but neither could score.

However, Great Britain came up with a brilliant finish as they extended the lead in the 47th minute via Calnan.

Though India challenged the goal through a video referral, the third umpire ruled against the visiting side's appeal. There were a couple of PCs awarded to India but none were successful.

India will play Germany on June 8 in their next match here.

