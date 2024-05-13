Hockey

FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations

Salima Tete, 22, who was part of the Asian Champions Trophy-winning side in 2023, took over as captain from Savita Punia earlier this month and led the side against South Africa at home, winning the series 4-2 here

SalimaTete/X
Salima Tete was recently appointed as the new captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team. Photo: SalimaTete/X
info_icon

Newly-appointed Indian women's hockey captain, Salima Tete said the six-match friendly series against South Africa had helped her understand the team dynamics better and also provided insights into the areas that need "refinement" ahead of the gruelling European leg of the FIH Pro League. (More Hockey News)

Salima, 22, who was part of the Asian Champions Trophy-winning side in 2023, took over as captain from Savita Punia earlier this month and led the side against South Africa at home, winning the series 4-2 here.

"The series served as a pivotal platform for us to explore and test various player combinations, leveraging the participation of all 24 members from our FIH Pro League squad," said Salima, a mid-fielder, in a Hockey India release on Saturday.

The 22 member squad will be touring Europe starting from May 21. - Hockey India/X
Jyoti Singh To Lead Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For Europe Tour

BY PTI

"This collective effort not only enhanced our coordination on the field but also provided a comprehensive understanding of our team dynamics. We remained steadfast in our commitment to executing a pressing game style while adhering to the foundational aspects of our game structure.

"This approach not only honed our skills but also illuminated areas ripe for refinement and growth," she added.

India won the first three games 1-0, 5-1, and 3-1 respectively, but South Africa came back strongly, clinching victories in the fourth and fifth ties before the hosts earned a hard-fought 4-3 win in the last game on Saturday.

With the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 set to commence soon, the series served as a good exposure for India to fine-tune its strategies.

Tete, a veteran of more than 100 appearances for the country, added that the series also provided learning opportunities to the younger players in the squad.

"The series proved to be an enriching experience for our younger players, offering them invaluable insights into the intricacies of our team's operations and the expectations placed upon them.

"It was a journey of discovery and development, equipping our emerging talents with the knowledge and understanding necessary to thrive in the competitive landscape of international hockey."

Odisha defeated Maharashtra by 2-1 at Ranchi, and became the table toppers. - Manas Muduli/X
National Women's Hockey League: Bengal And Odisha Register Fighting Wins

BY PTI

The European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 will take place in Belgium and England. The Belgium leg will take place from May 22 to 26, followed by the England leg starting on June 1 and concluding on June 9.

India will face formidable opponents such as Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain and Germany during the Pro League. Indian will begin their campaign against Argentina on May 22.

India are currently placed sixth in the Pro League 2023-24 standings with eight points from eight matches.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead
  2. Signal Failure Disrupts Mumbai Suburban Train Services Of Central Railway
  3. Rs 13.56 Crore Smuggled Gold Seized At Mumbai Airport; 11 Passengers Arrested
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. MDH Faced Several US Rejections Over Contamination Before Hong Kong Ban: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos
  2. Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  3. NewJeans Members' Parents Expose HYBE For 'Ignoring And Mistreating' The K-Pop Girl Group
  4. Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Her Mother Madhu, MIL Denise On Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas Calls His Wife ‘Most Amazing Mom Ever’ To Malti Marie
  5. 'The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection' Actor Um Ki-joon To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In December
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics
  3. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory
  4. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations
  5. IPL 2024: CSK Surge Ahead In Playoffs Race With 5-Wicket Win Over RR - In Pics
World News
  1. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  2. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  3. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  4. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  5. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: 10% Turnout So Far, Akhilesh, Mahua In Fray; Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Vote
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List