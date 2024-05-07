Hockey

National Women's Hockey League: Bengal And Odisha Register Fighting Wins

In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle

Manas Muduli/X
Odisha defeated Maharashtra by 2-1 at Ranchi, and became the table toppers. Photo: Manas Muduli/X
Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) in Ranchi on Monday. (More Hockey News)

In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle.

Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute)scored the only goal of the match.

Later in the day, Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1.

Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra's lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st.

Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against clash against Jharkhand.

