China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

China are all set to face Malaysia in the first Semi-Final of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, November 19 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. (More Hockey News)
Their only loss came against defending champions India in a 0-3 defeat. Their most dominant performance so far was a crushing 15-0 victory against Thailand, showcasing their formidable strength. Tan Jinzhuang stands out as the leading goal scorer for the Chinese side.
On the other hand, Malaysia sit third on the table with two wins and three losses. They head into this match on the back of a 2-0 victory against Thailand.
In their last meeting during the pool stage, China defeated Malaysia 5-0. The Malaysians will need a miracle to avenge that loss in this matchup.
China Vs Malaysia Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming
When to watch China vs Malaysia Semi-Final 1 Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?
The China vs Malaysia Semi-Final 1 Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, November 19 at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at 2:15 PM IST.
Where to watch China vs Malaysia Semi-Final 1, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?
The China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.