Bangladesh Vs Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

Bangladesh take on higher-ranked Korea in a tough battle in Pool B of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Monday, 1 September. With one win each from their first two matches, both sides will look to strengthen their hopes of knockout qualification with a victory.
A late entry into the competition after Pakistan’s withdrawal, Bangladesh sealed their first win of the tournament with an 8-3 demolition of Chinese Taipei in their last outing, bouncing back from an opening-day loss to Malaysia.
Three players – Md Abdullah, Rakibul Hasan, and Ashraful Islam – scored braces for Bangladesh. With no domestic leagues back home and poor support from the federation, the Bangladesh side – ranked 29th in the world – has battled adversities to position itself as a dark horse in the tournament.
However, up against them are defending champions South Korea. Kim Byung-hoon’s men suffered a 4-1 shock against Malaysia in their last outing. The five-time Asia Cup winners took the lead in the second minute through Geonhyo Jin, but Malaysia fought back valiantly, scoring thrice in the second half to go top of the pool with two wins out of two.
Despite the setback, Korea will be overwhelming favourites to triumph over Bangladesh. However, as Bangladesh’s head coach Mosiur Rahman Biplob pointed out, his team will look to give a “tough fight” against their rivals in the upcoming fixture.
Bangladesh Vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 1 September 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where is the Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Bangladesh vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.