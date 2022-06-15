Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Hardik Pandya To Lead India In T20s Against Ireland, Rahul Tripathi Gets Maiden National Team Call-Up

India will play Ireland in Dublin in two T20 internationals on June 26 and 28.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in his first major stint as captain. BCCI

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:08 pm

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been selected as India captain while talented middle-order batter Rahul Tripathi received his maiden national team call-up as the BCCI selectors announced a 17-member squad for the two T20s against Ireland later this month. (More Cricket News)

India are currently playing South Africa in a five-match T20 series at home. Post that India will fly to Dublin to play Ireland in two T20s on June 26 and 28. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Pandya’s deputy. Notably, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in his first major stint as a captain of a side.   

Maharashtra right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi was rewarded for his stellar batting during IPL 2022 where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson, whose profligacy has been well documented over the years, gets another shot at redemption, as he made a comeback for the series, having guided Rajasthan Royals to the IPL 2022 final.

The designated wicketkeeper will be 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik if one goes by the squad list, while both Ishan Kishan and Samson can keep wickets if need be. Samson's keeping isn't considered up to the mark, so he could well be the third keeper in the mix.

Hardik Pandya is currently a part of the India squad that is currently trailing 1-2 in the going T20 series against South Africa at home.  

India’s T20 squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. 

