Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

France Footballer Just Fontaine, Who Scored 13 Goals At 1958 World Cup, Dies

Home Sports

France Footballer Just Fontaine, Who Scored 13 Goals At 1958 World Cup, Dies

Fontaine took six games to achieve his feat at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden when he was a last-minute inclusion on the French squad.

Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 games for France.
Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 games for France. Twitter/@Mediavenir

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:12 pm

Just Fontaine, the French football great who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, has died. He was 89. (More Football News)

Fontaine's former club Reims announced his death on Wednesday.

Fontaine took six games to achieve his feat at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden when he was a last-minute inclusion on the French squad.

Related stories

Indian Football Legend Tulsidas Balaram Dies Aged 87

Pele: Goals, Greatness And ‘Golmaal’

Lionel Messi And Argentina Team Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona

Entering the tournament, the Moroccan-born Fontaine was a little-known forward outside of the French league. Yet he tormented opponents with his speed and finishing touch — and even with someone else's boots. He had to borrow a pair of cleats after damaging his own boots in practice.

Fontaine scored four goals in the third-place game against West Germany, but could have had five if he had taken the penalty kick.

The highest scorer at the World Cup is now acknowledged with the Golden Boot. Fontaine set the record when FIFA did not present a specific award for the tournament's top scorer.

"Beating my record? I don't think it can ever be done," Fontaine told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview. 

"The person who wants to beat me has a massive task, doesn't he? He has to score two goals per game over seven games."

Playing in the days when no substitutions were allowed, France lost 5-2 in the semifinals against a Brazil team featuring 17-year-old Pele.

Fontaine, who scored in every match, gave France an early lead with the first goal Brazil allowed in the tournament. But at 1-1, France defender Robert Jonquet broke his leg. Amazingly, he played on, trying to contend with the genius of Pele, but the French defense was considerably weakened.

The record for most goals scored in a World Cup career is 16 by Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who played in four tournaments. Fontaine, who broke the record of 11 goals Hungary striker Sándor Kocsis scored at the 1954 tournament, only played at one World Cup.

Fontaine's meteoric rise as a scorer saw him get 200 goals in 213 games. He scored 30 goals in 21 games for France.

Fontaine's career was dramatically cut short when he was only 28. The Frenchman — renowned for his lightning pace and ruthless finishing — suffered a horrendous leg fracture after a mistimed tackle in March 1960.

Tags

Sports Football Just Fontaine France National Football Team 1958 FIFA World Cup Reims FIFA Miroslav Klose Sandor Kocsis
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read