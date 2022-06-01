Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wants T20 Cricket To Be Restricted Just In World Cup

Ravi Shastri advised that T20 cricket should go the football way where it’s only the World Cup. Shastri also feels that there is too much bilateral T20 cricket going on.

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wants T20 Cricket To Be Restricted Just In World Cup
Ravi Shastri's tenure as India head coach ended after the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Twitter (@DelhiCapitals)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 4:05 pm

Former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons that T20 format is not meant for bilateral series between international teams and the slam-bang style of cricket should be restricted to just World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Shastri, one of the most successful India coaches, also feels that franchise cricket together with a biennial T20 World Cup is the best way forward when it comes to the shortest format, considering fans' appetite for it.

Shastri's comments have come, days before India's five-match T20 series against South Africa. “...there's too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket. I've said that (before), even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes,” Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Related stories

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri Gives Lowdown On Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash

IPL 2022: ‘Ravindra Jadeja Looked Like A Fish Out Of Water As Chennai Super Kings Captain’, Feels Ravi Shastri

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Should Bat In ‘Andre Russell Mode’, Says Ravi Shastri

“It should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup. Bilateral tournaments - no one remembers.” Shastri, whose tenure as India coach ended last year, said he doesn't “remember a single (T20) game in the last six-seven years as coach of India, barring the World Cup.”

“A team wins the World Cup, they will remember it. Unfortunately, we didn't, so I don't remember that either. “Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the globe; each country is allowed to have their franchise cricket, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every two years, you come and play a World Cup.”

The IPL media and broadcasting rights for the next five-year cycle are going to go up for sale in June. Discussing the future of IPL, former India opener Akash Chopra said: “I actually foresee there might be two editions of the IPL in every calendar year. And that's not too far away."

Shastri agreed with Chopra. “That's the future,” he said. “It could be tomorrow - 140 games, split 70-70. In two seasons. You never know. That's the way it's going to go. That's the way it's developed as a beast of a property. And you cannot hide away from that.

“You might think that's overdose, but nothing is overdose in India. I have been sitting outside the bubble, I have been watching people, how they have seen, how they have reviewed these last few months, especially [after coming] out of Covid.

“And they are loving every bit of it, and they are almost having withdrawal symptoms.” The 2022 season of IPL ended on Sunday with newcomers Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy.

Tags

Sports Ravi Shastri India National Cricket Team T20 Cricket T20 World Cup Cricket Indian Premier League Akash Chopra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read