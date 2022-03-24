Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Former England Striker Jermain Defoe Announces Retirement From Football At 39   

Jermain Defoe played 57 games for England scoring 20 goals and was in the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Jermain Defoe last played for Sunderland in English Premier League. Twitter (@IAmJermainDefoe)

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 7:29 pm

Former England striker Jermain Defoe announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 39, ending a 22-year professional career during which, he become one of the Premier League’s greatest scorers. (More Football News)

Defoe scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country and was in England's squad for the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012. At club level, he played for English teams West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Sunderland as well as Rangers in Scotland.

Defoe is the ninth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 162 goals in 496 appearances. The final appearance of his career saw him come on as a substitute for Sunderland in a 0-0 draw at Lincoln in a third-division match on Saturday.

In a post on social media announcing his retirement, Defoe devoted special thanks to his mother. “You gave me a ball at two years old,” he wrote, “and you made me believe my dream could happen.”

“After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It's been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

“I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out. I have had an incredible journey and have met some amazing people in the game.

“I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.”

