Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Former Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Leaves Villarreal To Take Charge Of Aston Villa

The Spanish coach's first task would be to arrest the slide that's plaguing Aston Villa in this season of the English Premier League.

Unai Emery knows the English Premier League well with his time at Arsenal in the 2018-19 season.
Unai Emery knows the English Premier League well with his time at Arsenal in the 2018-19 season. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:34 am

This time, Unai Emery couldn't resist a return to English soccer. Emery left his position as Villarreal coach on Monday to take charge of Aston Villa, replacing the fired Steven Gerrard. (More Football News)

It will be Emery's second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19.

He turned down the opportunity to become Newcastle manager in October last year following the purchase of the club by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, saying Villarreal was his home and he wanted to “continue being part of this project.” 

 

A year later, Emery has decided to return to England, ending his 2 1/2-year stint at Villarreal during which he won the Europa League — a title he also claimed three times at Sevilla. He also was previously coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

Villa said Emery will start as manager on Nov. 1 after his work permit formalities are completed. His contract at Villarreal was due to expire at the end of the season and the BBC reported Villa has paid a buyout fee of around $6 million for the 50-year-old Emery.

Emery will hold a farewell news conference at Villarreal's training ground on Tuesday, the Spanish club said, and director of football Miguel Ángel Tena will take charge of the team on an interim basis until a new coach is hired.

'

Related stories

English Premier League 2022-23: Casemiro's Late Header Snatches A Point For Manchester United At Chelsea Despite Jorginho's Penalty - In Pics

Manchester City Fined For Pitch Invasion After Last Season's English Premier League Title Win

English Premier League Giants Manchester United To Reduce Spending In Upcoming Transfer Windows

Tags

Sports Unai Emery Arsenal (Football) Aston Villa English Premier League (EPL) Villarreal Football UEFA Europa League Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Steven Gerrard
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read