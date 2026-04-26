Young Boys Vs St Gallen Live Streaming, Swiss Super League: Will FC Thun Clinch Title Today? Where To Watch Match

Here is all you need to know about the Swiss Super League 2025-26 clash between Young Boys and St. Gallen at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern: preview, standings, live streaming information and more

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Young Boys Vs St Gallen Live Streaming, Swiss Super League: Will FC Thun Clinch Title Today
Young Boys are taking on St. Gallen in Swiss Super League 2025-26. Photo: X/BSC Young Boys
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Young Boys host St. Gallen in Swiss Super League 2025-26

  • If St. Gallen lose, FC Thun would clinch title

  • Thun are newly promoted to Swiss Super League

Young Boys welcome St. Gallen for their Swiss Super League 2025-26 face-off at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday (April 26). Watch the football match live.

League leaders FC Thun narrowly missed out on clinching the title in their previous outing as they slumped to a shock 0-1 home defeat to FC Lugano. Thun, with 74 points, need just two more to seal the deal.

Alternatively, if the second-placed St. Gallen (60 points) drop points tonight against Young Boys (48 points), that would also be enough for Thun's trophy march. Despite their superior position in the standings, St. Gallen might not find it that easy to win against the Swiss giants. Needless to say that Thun would have their eyes glued to the action, for celebrations might follow.

Who Are FC Thun?

Dubbed The 'Swiss Leicester', Fussballclub Thun 1898 have gone from almost shutting down due to financial troubles, to earning promotion to the Swiss Super League. The newly promoted club stands on the verge of the crown with a 14-point lead over St. Gallen and four matchdays to follow.

Young Boys Vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League: Live Streaming Info

Q

Where is the Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match being played?

A

The Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match is being played at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Q

Where is the match being telecast and live streamed?

A

The Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match is being live streamed on the SLTV platform in India and elsewhere globally. It is not being telecast on any TV channel in the country.

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