Young Boys Vs St Gallen Live Streaming, Swiss Super League: Will FC Thun Clinch Title Today? Where To Watch Match

Summary of this article
Young Boys host St. Gallen in Swiss Super League 2025-26
If St. Gallen lose, FC Thun would clinch title
Thun are newly promoted to Swiss Super League
Young Boys welcome St. Gallen for their Swiss Super League 2025-26 face-off at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday (April 26). Watch the football match live.
League leaders FC Thun narrowly missed out on clinching the title in their previous outing as they slumped to a shock 0-1 home defeat to FC Lugano. Thun, with 74 points, need just two more to seal the deal.
Alternatively, if the second-placed St. Gallen (60 points) drop points tonight against Young Boys (48 points), that would also be enough for Thun's trophy march. Despite their superior position in the standings, St. Gallen might not find it that easy to win against the Swiss giants. Needless to say that Thun would have their eyes glued to the action, for celebrations might follow.
Who Are FC Thun?
Dubbed The 'Swiss Leicester', Fussballclub Thun 1898 have gone from almost shutting down due to financial troubles, to earning promotion to the Swiss Super League. The newly promoted club stands on the verge of the crown with a 14-point lead over St. Gallen and four matchdays to follow.
Young Boys Vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League: Live Streaming Info
Where is the Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match being played?
The Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match is being played at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
Where is the match being telecast and live streamed?
The Young Boys vs St Gallen, Swiss Super League match is being live streamed on the SLTV platform in India and elsewhere globally. It is not being telecast on any TV channel in the country.