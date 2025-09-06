WSL Transfers: Jess Park Completes Switch To Manchester United From Rivals Manchester City - Check Details

Jess Park moved from Man City to Man United in the WSL
Manchester United have announced the signing of Jess Park from Manchester City.
The attacking midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Red Devils until June 2029, after completing her move on the Women's Super League deadline day.
Park joined City in 2017 as a youth prospect, but made her senior debut in the same year during a League Cup win over Doncaster Belles.
She went on to make 122 appearances for the club, winning two League Cups and two FA Cups in that time.
The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 82 WSL games, which includes a loan spell at Everton during the 2022-23 season.
She also has won 20 caps for England and was part of Sarina Wiegman's squad that won the European Championships in July.
"I am really happy to be here and can't wait to get started," Park told the United website.
"I wanted to break out of the boundaries and push myself to take on a new challenge. I'm the sort of person who wants to keep improving and pushing limits, and I think this is the perfect place for me to do that.
"I'm a player who wants the ball, and when I get it, I like to look up and try and make things happen for my team-mates. So, I think I can fit in really well here. I know the ambitions are very high, and I want to help the team push towards them."