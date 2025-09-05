WSL: Alessia Russo Commits Future To Arsenal With Long-term Extension

Alessia Russo has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.
Russo joined Arsenal in July 2023, following the expiration of her Manchester United contract, and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.
Last season, she netted 12 goals in the Women's Super League, sharing the Golden Boot with Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, and started the Champions League final as Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0 to lift the trophy.
Across all competitions, Russo has netted 36 goals for Arsenal, improving her scoring record in both seasons, after netting 20 overall in 2024-25.
"Arsenal feels like home," said Russo. "This is such a special club, and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago.
"Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.
"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward.
"But I'm still so hungry for more success, and I know that's shared by everyone here at the club. I can't wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium."
Russo has been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or and named in the PFA and Champions League Teams of the Year for her performances last term.
She also scored the equaliser for England in the Euro 2025 final, helping her nation to win the trophy for a second consecutive edition of the tournament.