Wrexham Vs Reading Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Wrexham face Reading in the EFL Cup third round on 24 September at the Racecourse Ground, Wales
Wrexham are 16th in the Championship; Reading 20th in League One
Wrexham AFC take on Reading FC in their EFL Cup 2025-26 third-round clash at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on Wednesday, 24 September. Watch the Wrexham vs Reading Football League Cup match live tonight.
With home advantage and a growing fan base behind them, Phil Parkinson's Wrexham will look to extend their run, while Reading aim to move one step closer to a potential upset. In the previous round, Wrexham beat Preston North End 3-2, while Reading progressed with a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.
The EFL Cup, branded as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, is England's secondary domestic knockout tournament, just below the FA Cup. It features clubs from all tiers of the English Football League and Premier League.
Here, it's pertinent to mention that some Welsh clubs play in the English football system due to historical, geographical, and competitive reasons. While the Welsh Premier League (now Cymru Premier) itself was established in 1992, outfits like Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wrexham, and Newport County continue to be members of the English Football League system.
It's a fact that top-flight teams often dominate, but the Football League Cup has also seen deep runs from lower-league sides. Wrexham's best performance came in the 1965-66 edition, when they reached the fourth round. Reading's best run was a quarter-final appearance in 1996, which ended with a 1-2 defeat to Leeds United.
Wrexham Vs Reading Football Head-To-Head Record
This marks the 32nd meeting between the two teams, with Reading leading the head-to-head record 17-10. Four matches have ended in draws. In their most recent meeting, Reading beat Wrexham 2-0 during their League One meeting on March 11, 2025.
As things stand, Wrexham currently sit 16th in the Championship, the second tier, while Noel Hunt's Royals are 20th in the 24-team League One, the third tier, in their respective leagues.
Wrexham Vs Reading, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Wrexham vs Reading, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Wrexham vs Reading, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Wrexham vs Reading, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup third-round clash between Wrexham and Reading will be available to watch live on FanCode.