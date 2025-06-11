Transfers: Reigning WSL Champions Chelsea Sign Swiss International Livia Peng

Women's Super League champions Chelsea have made their first summer signing, welcoming Switzerland goalkeeper Livia Peng from Werder Bremen.
Peng, who has seven caps for her country and won the league and cup double with FC Zurich in 2019 and 2022, has signed a four-year contract with the Blues.
The 23-year-old cemented herself as Bremen's number one last season, keeping seven clean sheets in 21 appearances in the Frauen Bundesliga.
Peng will officially join Chelsea when she becomes a free agent on July 1, providing competition with Hannah Hampton for the number one spot under Sonia Bompastor.
"It feels so good to be here. When I was 10, I dreamed of playing for Chelsea. Now, my childhood dream has come true, and it's so exciting," Peng said.
"I'm really happy to join the Chelsea family and get started. It's such a big club. Chelsea want to win titles and so do I. We're a good match. I'm hungry to win here."
Peng comes in as a replacement for Swedish keeper Zecira Musovic, who is moving on this summer when her contract with Chelsea comes to an end.