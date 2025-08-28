Wolves Transfer News: Ladislav Krejci Signs From Girona In €30m Loan-to-buy Deal

Krejci joined Girona from Sparta Prague last year after starting all three of Czechia's games at Euro 2024, going on to play 36 times for the Catalan club, including seven matches in the Champions League group phase

Ladislav Krejci has left Girona for Wolves
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wolves have added Girona defender Krejci to their ranks

  • Krejci joined Girona from Sparta Prague last year

  • Vitor Pereira's side are yet to win in the Premier League

Wolves have signed Ladislav Krejci from Girona, with the 26-year-old centre-back arriving on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Wolves will reportedly pay a €7m (£6m) loan fee to the LaLiga club, with a permanent transfer worth €23m (£20m) going through if Krejci meets certain clauses in the deal.

Krejci joined Girona from Sparta Prague last year after starting all three of Czechia's games at Euro 2024, going on to play 36 times for the Catalan club, including seven matches in the Champions League group phase.

A penalty specialist, Krejci was captain of Sparta and supplied 46 goal involvements in 109 appearances in the Czech top flight (34 goals, 12 assists).

Jackson Tchatchoua in action for Hellas Verona last season. - null
Wolves Bolster Defence With Jackson Tchatchoua Signing

BY Stats Perform

That included a return of 13 goals and two assists in 19 appearances in 2022-23, as Sparta won the first of two successive titles with Krejci wearing the armband.

Krejci, who has already agreed a four-year contract should his permanent move go through, told the Wolves website: "It’s exciting, the biggest league in the world, a big achievement for myself... it's a dream. 

"I hope all my past experiences from Sparta, from the Europa League, from the Champions League, from LaLiga, will help."

Krejci is Wolves' fifth signing of the transfer window, after Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, David Moller Wolfe and Jackson Tchatchoua, while they are also hoping to add a forward and a central midfielder before Monday's deadline. 

They have also rejected two offers from Newcastle United for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, the second of which was reportedly worth £55m.

Cricket News

