Wolves Bolster Defence With Jackson Tchatchoua Signing

Jackson Tchatchoua joins Wolves from Hellas Verona
Wolves have signed defender Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona for a reported £10.5m (€12.1m).
Right-back Tchatchoua, who has 10 caps for Cameroon, has signed a five-year deal at the club.
The 23-year-old was born in Belgium and started his career at Charleoi, making his debut four years ago before joining Verona on a season-long loan and making it a permanent deal in 2024.
He scored twice and recorded three assists in 37 games for the Serie A club last season.
"I'm happy to be here, and very excited," said Tchatchoua.
"The Premier League is one of my dreams, and with the history of the club, this is my conviction.
"In Italy, you have a lot of exertion, because every match is difficult. I think it’s a good step before the Premier League."
He is Wolves’ fifth major signing of the season after permanent deals were completed for Jorgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias and David Moller Wolfe.
Wolves began their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last weekend.