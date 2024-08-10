Football

Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil celebrates a victory over Chelsea in February
Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has signed a new four-year contract with the club following an impressive first season at the helm. (More Football News)

O'Neil joined Wolves on the eve of the 2023-24 season after Julen Lopetegui resigned over the club's transfer policy, having been sacked by Bournemouth despite leading them to Premier League safety in 2022-23.

Following a slow start, O'Neil won plaudits for keeping Wolves away from a relegation battle, masterminding a memorable victory over Manchester City as well as league doubles over Chelsea and Tottenham.

Wolves were in contention for a European place in March, only for injuries to key attackers Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan to cost them as they faded to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League. 

O'Neil's work with the Molineux club led to suggestions he could attract interest from elsewhere, with the 41-year-old being tentatively linked with Liverpool and England.

Wolves have now moved to tie their boss down until 2028, amid an impressive pre-season that has included dominant wins over West Ham and RB Leipzig in the United States.

O'Neil told the club's website: "I'm really pleased. Me and [sporting director] Matt [Hobbs] started discussing it towards the latter part of last season, but there were a lot of things going on. When the time arrived to discuss it, it was fairly straightforward from my point of view. 

"I'm absolutely loving my time here, my staff love it, my family love it, so it's felt a really special place for us over the past year and I'm looking forward to continuing the journey."

Wolves won more points (46) and scored more goals (50) in the Premier League last season than they did in any of their previous three campaigns, last bettering those figures when they finished seventh under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2019-20 (59 points, 51 goals).

O'Neil's side have brought in Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Stand Larsen ahead of the new campaign, with their Premier League opener taking them to Arsenal next Saturday.

They sold club captain Max Kilman to West Ham last month, while winger Neto is reportedly close to joining Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £55million. 

