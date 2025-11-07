Rangers 0-2 Roma, UEFA Europa League: Soule, Pellegrini Strike As Rohl's Team Suffer Fourth Straight European Loss

Rangers lost 2-0 to Roma at Ibrox in UEFA Europa League
Danny Rohl faces challenges after four defeats in a row
Matias Soule scored early for Roma, followed by Lorenzo Pellegrini
Rangers suffered a fourth straight defeat to open their Europa League campaign after being swept aside 2-0 by Roma at Ibrox.
The Scottish giants' dour run in Europe continued as Danny Rohl followed up a 3-0 defeat to Brann in his first game in charge with another disappointing result on Thursday.
Rohl had built some optimism with back-to-back domestic wins over Kilmarnock and Hibernian, but he clearly has more work to do after this defeat and losing to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.
The Serie A side needed just 13 minutes to open the scoring as Matias Soule bundled home from Bryan Cristante's flick-on after Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner delivery.
Youssef Chermiti then wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise, and that miss proved costly when Artem Dovbyk squared for Pellegrini to convert nine minutes before half-time.
Gianluca Mancini brilliantly denied Mikey Moore to keep Roma's two-goal lead intact, while Chermiti spurned another golden chance by hitting the side-netting early in the second half.
Kostas Tsimikas cut a similarly frustrated figure as Zeki Celik somehow failed to convert his cross from near the goal line soon after, while substitute Bojan Miovski could not turn home James Tavernier's centre.
The defeat leaves pointless Rangers rooted to the bottom of the 36-team league standings, while Roma climbed up to 18th.
Data Debrief: More European pain for Rangers
Rangers have lost their last seven European matches, including qualifers, their worst-ever losing run on the continent.
The only two Scottish clubs to lose as many, or more, in a row, are Hibernian (seven between 2008 and 2016) and Motherwell (eight between 2010 and 2013).
By contrast, Roma ended a two-game losing run in this competition, having previously fallen to Viktoria Plzen and Lille.
It was a deserved victory for the visitors, who accumulated 2.03 expected goals (xG) to Rangers' 0.86.