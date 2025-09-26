Rio Ngumoha signed first professional contract with Liverpool
At 16 years and 361 days, he became the youngest Premier League scorer
Ngumoha scored on his debut against Newcastle United
The Reds have not confirmed the length of the deal for Ngumoha, who has impressed since joining the club from Chelsea's academy in September 2024.
He has made five senior appearances for Liverpool so far and scored a 100th-minute winner against Newcastle United on his Premier League debut last month.
That goal made him Liverpool's youngest-ever scorer in the competition at 16 years and 361 days old, while he is the fourth-youngest scorer in the history of the Premier League, behind James Vaughan (16y 270d), James Milner (16y 356d) and Wayne Rooney (16y 360d).
He also became the youngest player to start a match for Liverpool when he faced Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup in January.
Ngumoha also made his Champions League debut this month during Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid earlier this month.