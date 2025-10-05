Wolves 1-1 Brighton, Premier League: Van Hecke's Late Header Prolongs Hosts' Search For First Win

Wolves have made 25 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season. Through the first seven games of a single campaign, only two sides have ever made more (29 by Manchester United in 2001-02 and 26 by Manchester City in 2012-13)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates against Wolves.
Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates against Wolves.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marshall Munetsi forced Bart Verbruggen's 21st-minute own goal

  • Jan Paul van Hecke equalised for hosts with 86th-minute header

  • Draw leaves Wolves at bottom of table with just two points, while Brighton slip down to 12th on nine

Jan Paul van Hecke scored a commanding late header to rescue a vital point for Brighton as they battled back to draw 1-1 with Wolves in the Premier League.

Wolves looked set to end their winless start and secure their first top-flight victory of the season, as Marshall Munetsi's thunderous volley deflected off Bart Verbruggen's back for a 21st-minute own goal.

That opener came just seconds after Vitor Pereira was shown a straight red card for dissent after he was left unhappy by a foul from Carlos Baleba.

The hosts continued to dominate in large parts, building on their strong performance last time out against Tottenham, where they looked set to get their Premier League campaign underway but fell to a late Joao Palhinha leveller.

Pereira's side were ultimately left to rue missed opportunities in the second half, including Jhon Arias blazing over the bar and Jorgen Strand Larsen striking the foot of the post.

Brighton capitalised on Wolves' profligacy in the 86th minute, when Van Hecke rose to meet Stefanos Tzimas' cross and fired home from close range to snatch a draw.

The draw leaves Wolves stuck at the bottom of the table with just two points, while Brighton slip down to 12th on nine.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Pereira rings in the changes, but Wolves fall short

Following a challenging start to the season, Pereira has already begun to ring in the changes, with Wolves having made 25 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season.

Through the first seven games of a single campaign, only two sides have ever made more (29 by Manchester United in 2001-02 and 26 by Manchester City in 2012-13).

The rotation initially seemed to work as Wolves gained a strong foothold and took the lead, but they ultimately lacked cutting-edge efficiency in the final third, reflected in their modest 0.56 expected goals (xG).

Brighton, by contrast, managed 1.15 xG and followed up a subdued first half with a much stronger performance after the break. They have now earned 30 points from losing positions under Fabian Hurzeler, more than any other team since the start of last season.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Highlights, Women's ODI WC 2025: India Beat Pakistan By 88 Runs, Extend Unbeaten ODI Streak To 12

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: Tanzid Hasan’s Knock Ends for 33 | BAN 82-2 (11)

  3. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup: Flies Halt Play In Colombo; Action Resumes After Fumigation

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Drama In IND Vs PAK Clash As Fatima Sana Declared Winner Despite Misheard Call

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

  4. Supreme Court To Hear Plea By Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Against His Detention Under NSA On Oct 6

  5. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  4. Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

  5. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra