English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Unbeaten Crystal Palace Visit Everton; Aston Villa Host Burnley

English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Kick-Off!
Play gets underway in all four afternoon EPL games. Everton kicking from right to left against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United from right to left against Nottingham Forest, Wolves from right to left against Brighton and Aston Villa from left to right against Burnley in the first half.
English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Start Time, Streaming
The four concurrent EPL games tonight kick off at 6:30pm IST. The English Premier League 2025-26's Matchday 7 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome to our watchclock blog, wherein we will cover the four simultaneous Premier League kick-offs on Sunday. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.