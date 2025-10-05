English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Unbeaten Crystal Palace Visit Everton; Aston Villa Host Burnley

English Premier League Matchday 7 Live Blog: Five fixtures are lined up on Sunday, with four simultaneous ones featuring Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wolves and Crystal Palace. Follow live scores and updates from the English football top-flight

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores
Crystal Palace beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in their last outing.
Welcome to our continued live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26's seventh matchday across venues on Sunday (October 5). Four simultaneous games are slated for the afternoon (evening in India), as the unbeaten Crystal Palace take on 10th-placed Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium; Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest at St. James' Park; Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Molineux Stadium and Aston Villa invite Burnley at Villa Park. Barring Palace and Everton, all the other teams languish in the bottom half of the standings, and need wins to revitalize their respective campaigns. Track every goal as it hits the net and all key moments from EPL Matchday 7 live here:
LIVE UPDATES

English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway in all four afternoon EPL games. Everton kicking from right to left against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United from right to left against Nottingham Forest, Wolves from right to left against Brighton and Aston Villa from left to right against Burnley in the first half.

English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Start Time, Streaming

The four concurrent EPL games tonight kick off at 6:30pm IST. The English Premier League 2025-26's Matchday 7 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome to our watchclock blog, wherein we will cover the four simultaneous Premier League kick-offs on Sunday. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
