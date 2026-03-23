Who Is Nico O'Reilly? Man City's EFL Cup Final Star Who Could Be England's MVP At World Cup 2026

In all, he has made 37 appearances for the former Premier League champions, scoring six goals including the brace in the EFL Cup 2026 final against Arsenal

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Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final
Nico O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in EFL Cup 2025-26 Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: ManCity/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nico O'Reilly scored two goals as Man City beat Arsenal in EFL Cup 2026 final

  • The academy graduate has been Guardiola's 'go-to' player

  • The midfielder has also received a call-up to the ENG side

Manchester City continued their dominance in the English League Cup as they landed this season's first domestic trophy by beating Arsenal 2-0 in the final on Sunday with local-hero Nico O'Reilly playing a starring role.

The left-back scored both goals in the second half at the Wembley Stadium as Man City delivered a knockout punch to their title rival, Arsenal with Pep Guardiola aiming to close the nine-point gap in the EPL standings.

“(It’s an) unbelievable feeling to win a final and to beat this team. We know how good they are,” O’Reilly told Sky Sports. “We need to build on it now, it’ll give us momentum.”

Who Is Nico O'Reilly?

Born on 21st March 2005, Nico O'Reilly came through the Manchester City age-groups since signing for the club in their academy at the age of eight. In 2021-22, he was playing regular U-18 for the club and made a step up to the Elite Development squad football.

In 2022-23, O'Reilly made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and bagging 14 assists for the U-18 team and also helping them win the U-18 Premier League title.

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His development continued with the EDS squad for the 2023-24 season, wherein he would go onto win the Academy Goal of the Year award.

In 2024, his performances in the academy earned him to travel with the Manchester City first team for their pre-season tour to the United States. In a friendly against FC Barcelona, O'Reilly scored his first senior goal.

O'Reilly would make his professional debut for Man City in the 2024-26 Community Shield penalty shoot-out victory over rivals Manchester United.

In all, he has made 37 appearances for the former Premier League champions, scoring six goals including the brace in the EFL Cup 2026 final against Arsenal.

His performances with Man City saw him receive a call-up to the England national team in 2025. He was an unused substitute in England's 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley. However, O'Reilly made his England debut against Serbia in November 2025.

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