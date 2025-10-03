Who Is Koldo Obieta? Spanish Striker Signed By Kerala Blasters For ISL 2025-26

Kerala Blasters have signed Spanish striker Koldo Obieta on a one-year deal from Real Union for the Indian Super League 2025-26, replacing Jesus Jimenez

Who Is Koldo Obieta? Spanish Striker Signed By Kerala Blasters For ISL 2025-26
File photo of Koldo Obieta signing for SD Amorebieta. | Photo: X/SDAmorebieta
Summary
  • Kerala Blasters sign Koldo Obieta from Real Union ahead of ISL 2025-26

  • Obieta replaces striker Jesus Jimenez, departing after ISL delays

  • 31-year-old forward has scored over 50 career goals across Spain

Ahead of the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, Kerala Blasters have signed Spanish centre-forward Koldo Obieta Alberdi. The Blasters had previously parted ways with striker Jesus Jimenez following the delay with the start of ISL, but have moved quickly to replace him with 31-year-old Obieta, who joins on a one-year deal from Real Union.

Koldo Obieta: Career Highlights

Koldo Obieta Alberdi was born in Gernika, Basque Country, on October 8, 1993. He began his youth and senior football journey with his hometown club, Gernika. He subsequently played for Zamudio, Amorebieta, Tudelano, and Alcorcon.

Obieta has played over 290 senior matches in his career, scoring more than 50 goals across Spain's various football tiers. He featured in 34 league appearances for Real Union in the 2024-25 Primera Federacion, where he scored four goals.

Standing over 6 feet 2 inches tall, Obieta offers a commanding physical presence for David Catala's squad. Kerala Blasters signed him as their first foreign player this season, seeking to strengthen their attack after the departures of Jimenez and Kwame Peprah.

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys remarked on the signing, stating, “Obieta is an experienced forward who has played across several Spanish clubs. We believe his qualities will give us more options in attack, and we look forward to bringing him into the team and seeing the qualities he can add to our attack.”

The Spanish striker shared his enthusiasm for joining his new club. “After being contacted by the club and speaking to our Head Coach, I was impressed with the size of the club and its passionate fanbase,” Obieta said. “I’m very proud to be a part of this family. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch and give my best.”

The Blasters will integrate Obieta before their Super Cup 2025 campaign. This tournament kicks off on October 25. The Blasters will compete in Group D, facing Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, and Rajasthan United in the pre-season tournament in Goa.

