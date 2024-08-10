What Is FA Community Shield, English Football's Traditional Curtain Raiser?

Manchester rivals, City and United, face-off in the FA Community Shield 2024 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 10. The traditional rivals, will lock horns in what is built as the curtain raiser to the upcoming Premier League 2024/25 season. (More Football News)
Pep Guardiola's City, who have won the PL title four times in a row, will look to avenge the FA Cup loss against rival Man United, who defeated them 2-1 back in May.
FA Community Shield is basically where the winners of the Premier League take on FA Cup winners at the Wembley Stadium. If the winner of the FA Cup and the PL are the same, then the runners-up of the Premier League are chosen to be a part of the marquee clash.
Last season, City took on Arsenal in the Community Shield clash with the Gunners winning on penalties.
When Does The Premier League Season Get Underway?
The opening fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway on August 16, Friday (Saturday, August 17 IST).
The Red Devils will open the account against Marco Silva's Fulham at Old Trafford. Guardiola's City are the reigning champions and will become side in the history of English football if they go on to win five PL titles in a row.