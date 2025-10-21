Villarreal Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Villarreal take on Manchester City in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday
The match will take place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Spain
The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website in India
Spain's Villarreal CF welcome English Premier League powerhouses Manchester City to the El Madrigal (Estadio de la Ceramica) on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Villarreal vs Man City football match tonight, October 21, 2025, live.
Marcelino's Villarreal are seeking a first win, having been condemned by a 4th-minute Luiz Junior own goal in London in their opener against Tottenham Hotspur, before Renato Veiga's 90th-minute rescue act (2-2) in Turin against Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
Manchester City, the 2022-23 champions, beat Napoli of Italy 2-0 at home but were held to a 2-2 draw by French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in the Principality despite a first-half brace from Erling Haaland. The free-scoring Norwegian also opened the scoring in the win over Napoli.
The Castellon-based Yellow Submarine sit 26th in the 36-team league table with one point, while Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are 8th with four.
After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.
Villarreal vs Manchester City Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the third meeting between the two sides in Champions League history, with Manchester City winning both the previous matches -- 2-1 at home and 3-0 away during their 2011-12 group stage tie.
Pep Guardiola has never lost against Villarreal in his managerial career: five wins and three draws in eight, and tonight's opponents present the former Barcelona boss with a first meeting with Marcelino (Sevilla) since 2011, a match which ended 0-0.
Villarreal vs Manchester City Live Streaming
The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain.
How to live stream the Villarreal vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Villarreal vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.