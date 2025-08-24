Villarreal Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Villarreal Vs Girona in the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 2
Villarreal won their opening fixture
Where and how to watch details
Girona will travel to take on Villarreal CF in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture for matchday 2 at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday with the Yellow Submarine hoping to make use of the home advantage and secure consecutive victories. Villarreal defeated Real Oviedo 2-0 in their opening game.
As for Girona, they had an underwhelming campaign last season but the ownership have remained calm with head coach Michel but another drastic season and it could spell doom for the Spanish coach. They lost to Rayo Vallecano on the opening day and will be hoping to comeback against Villarreal.
Kick-Off:
Location: Villarreal, Spain
Stadium: Estadi de la Ceramica
Date: Sunday, 24 August
Kick-Off Time: 11:00 PM IST
Head-to-Head
Matches: 14
Villarreal: 9
Girona: 4
Draws: 1
Villarreal Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Villarreal Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Villarreal Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at the Estadi de la Ceramica. The match will kick-off at 11pm IST.
Where to watch the Villarreal Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Villarreal Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and browser in India.