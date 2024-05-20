Football

Valencia 1-3 Girona: Visitors Secure Highest Ever La Liga Finish Of Third

Savio celebrates putting Girona ahead against Valencia.
Girona secured their highest ever finish of third in La Liga with a 3-1 win away at Valencia on Sunday. (More Football News)

Having already clinched Champions League football for the first time in club history, Girona took the lead at the Mestalla through Savio with 32 minutes played.

Artem Dovbyk doubled his side's advantage close to the hour mark, before an own-goal from Yarek Gasiorowski made it 3-0 with 23 minutes left.

Pepelu netted from the spot for the hosts, but it only proved a consolation as Valencia failed to win for the sixth straight game, while Girona ensured third spot thanks to their victory and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid's 4-1 home defeat to Osasuna.

