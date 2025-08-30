Uzbekistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch UZB Vs OMA Match On TV And Online

Uzbekistan face Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Group A match on Saturday (August 30) at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent
Oman have beaten Uzbekistan four times in their last seven international meetings
Uzbekistan haven't lost a single game in their last five matches, while Oman have three out of their last five matches
The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will see Uzbekistan lock horns with Oman in a crucial Group A encounter on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent. Both sides will be eager to begin their campaign strongly in this Central Asian showdown, where points could prove vital in deciding who progresses further in the competition.
Both teams are looking very strong. Uzbekistan haven't lost a single match in their last five matches. However, they won only two while the three ended up being draw. On the other hand Oman have won three out of last five matches, they lost one while one ended up as draw.
Uzbekistan Vs Oman Head-To-Head Record
When it comes to past meetings, there’s little to separate the two teams. They have clashed against each other seven times. Oman ended up winning four times while Uzbekistan have won three times.
Uzbekistan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev, Abduvokhid Nematov, Vladimir Nazarov
Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Khusniddin Alikulov, Dilshod Komilov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Alibek Davronov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev, Torokhimkhalil Yuldoshev
Midfielders: Dilshod Saitov, Abrorbek Ismoilov, Azizjon Ganiev, Diyor Kholmatov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Jamshid Iskanderov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Abdurauf Buriev, Aziz Turgunboev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Otabek Shukurov
Forwards: Ibrokhim Ibragimov, Khojimat Erkinov, Alisher Odilov, Igor Sergeev, Khusayn Norchaev, Eldor Shomurodov
Oman's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Faiyz Issa Al Rusheidi, Ibrahim Saleh Al Mukhaini, Ahmed Faraj Al Rawahi, Bilal Albalushi
Defenders: Ahmed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Ahmed Mohammed Al Khamisi, Ali Sulaiman Al Busaidi, Thani Gharib Al Rushaidi, Ghanim Ramadhan Al Habashi, Khalid Nasser Al Braiki, Musab Mahfoodh Al Shaqsi, Amjad Abdullah Al Harthi, Mahmood Mabrook Al Mushaifri
Midfielders: Arshad Said Al Alawi, Hatem Sultan Al Rushadi, Abdullah Fawaz Bait Abdulghafur, Harib Jamil Al Saadi, Musaab Hamed Al Mamari
Forwards: Zahir Sulaiman Al Aghbari, Issam Abdallah Al Sabhi, Muhsen Saleh Al Ghassani, Salaah Said Al Yahyaei, Al Mandhar Rabia Al Alawi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafri, Jameel Saleem Al Yahmadi, Abdul Rahman Al Mushaifri, Sultan Badar Al-Marzuq, Ahmed Ali Al Riyami, Nasser Sultan Al Rawahi, Ahad Al Habshi Al Mashaikhi
Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When will Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 30 at 8:00 PM IST.
At which venue will Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
The match between Uzbekistan Vs Oman will take place at the CAFA Nations Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent.
Where to watch Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?
The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match, Uzbekistan Vs Oman, will not be broadcast on TV in India. It will also not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.