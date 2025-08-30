Uzbekistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch UZB Vs OMA Match On TV And Online

UZB vs OMA Football Preview, Live Streaming: Uzbekistan and Oman face off in the Group A match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Olympic Stadium. Here's all you need to know about the UZB vs OMA football match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uzbekistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Online
Uzbekistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch UZB Vs OMA Match On TV And Online Photo: X/CAFA
  • Uzbekistan face Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Group A match on Saturday (August 30) at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent

  • Oman have beaten Uzbekistan four times in their last seven international meetings

  • Uzbekistan haven't lost a single game in their last five matches, while Oman have three out of their last five matches

The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will see Uzbekistan lock horns with Oman in a crucial Group A encounter on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent. Both sides will be eager to begin their campaign strongly in this Central Asian showdown, where points could prove vital in deciding who progresses further in the competition.

Both teams are looking very strong. Uzbekistan haven't lost a single match in their last five matches. However, they won only two while the three ended up being draw. On the other hand Oman have won three out of last five matches, they lost one while one ended up as draw.

Uzbekistan Vs Oman Head-To-Head Record

When it comes to past meetings, there’s little to separate the two teams. They have clashed against each other seven times. Oman ended up winning four times while Uzbekistan have won three times.

Uzbekistan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev, Abduvokhid Nematov, Vladimir Nazarov

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Khusniddin Alikulov, Dilshod Komilov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Alibek Davronov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev, Torokhimkhalil Yuldoshev

Midfielders: Dilshod Saitov, Abrorbek Ismoilov, Azizjon Ganiev, Diyor Kholmatov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Jamshid Iskanderov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Abdurauf Buriev, Aziz Turgunboev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Otabek Shukurov

Forwards: Ibrokhim Ibragimov, Khojimat Erkinov, Alisher Odilov, Igor Sergeev, Khusayn Norchaev, Eldor Shomurodov

Oman's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Faiyz Issa Al Rusheidi, Ibrahim Saleh Al Mukhaini, Ahmed Faraj Al Rawahi, Bilal Albalushi

Defenders: Ahmed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Ahmed Mohammed Al Khamisi, Ali Sulaiman Al Busaidi, Thani Gharib Al Rushaidi, Ghanim Ramadhan Al Habashi, Khalid Nasser Al Braiki, Musab Mahfoodh Al Shaqsi, Amjad Abdullah Al Harthi, Mahmood Mabrook Al Mushaifri

Midfielders: Arshad Said Al Alawi, Hatem Sultan Al Rushadi, Abdullah Fawaz Bait Abdulghafur, Harib Jamil Al Saadi, Musaab Hamed Al Mamari

Forwards: Zahir Sulaiman Al Aghbari, Issam Abdallah Al Sabhi, Muhsen Saleh Al Ghassani, Salaah Said Al Yahyaei, Al Mandhar Rabia Al Alawi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafri, Jameel Saleem Al Yahmadi, Abdul Rahman Al Mushaifri, Sultan Badar Al-Marzuq, Ahmed Ali Al Riyami, Nasser Sultan Al Rawahi, Ahad Al Habshi Al Mashaikhi

Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When will Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 30 at 8:00 PM IST.

At which venue will Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

The match between Uzbekistan Vs Oman will take place at the CAFA Nations Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent.

Where to watch Uzbekistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match, Uzbekistan Vs Oman, will not be broadcast on TV in India. It will also not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.

Published At:
