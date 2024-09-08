Football

USA 1-2 Canada: United States Mentality Issues To Blame For Loss, Thinks Coach Mikey Varas

The win marked Canada's first victory on US soil in 67 years

Mikey-Varas-United-States-football
Mikey Varas was left perplexed by the United States' performance
info_icon

The United States must tackle some concerning mentality issues, which are to blame for their defeat to Canada. (More Football News)

That is the view of interim coach Mikey Varas, who has few answers for solving the problem.

USA were beaten 2-1 by Canada in Kansas City on Saturday, in their first game of the post-Gregg Berhalter era.

It marked Canada's first victory on US soil in 67 years.

And while Mauricio Pochettino reportedly waits in the wings to take over the Stars and Stripes, Varas hit out at the team's mentality.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch - null
Jesse Marsch Says He Would Much Rather Coach Canada Than USA

BY Stats Perform

"The mentality is on the players. They know it," he told reporters.

"We speak the truth to each other. I love those guys. But they know that mentality to fight, to run and to sacrifice, I can't do that for them. That's on them.

"I'm not a psychologist, so I don't know. I felt that the training [sessions] were intense. They were aggressive.

"But when the game comes, you gotta get going. And the players are the ones that bring that. Coaches can only get you so far from a mentality perspective."

Varas did shoulder some of the blame, too, suggesting he may have tried to introduce too many new ideas, too soon.

"I think on the ball, that's on me," he said.

"I want to present some ideas to them and you just never know how it's going to translate from training to the game after three training sessions. And I asked a lot of them, you know, and if there's a goal, I mean, that's on me.

"When you don't have a lot of time to work and you want to play a certain way it creates confusion.

"Players are going to take responsibility for quality of action. The translation of the ideas wasn't clear enough because you shouldn't be static and you shouldn't pass the ball just to pass the ball. You're trying to be trying to accelerate play as quickly as you can."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Greater Noida During AFG V NZ Match?
  2. Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Says 'It Is The Right Time To Move On'
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pacers Shine As India A Beat India B By 76 Runs
  4. India Squad For 1st Bangladesh Test Out: Pant, Kohli Return; Dayal Earns Maiden Call-up
  5. India At Paris Paralympics Review: IND Keep Rising At Paralympic Games
Football News
  1. Arsenal Women Boss Jonas Eidevall Flags Fixture Congestion Concerns
  2. USA 1-2 Canada: United States Mentality Issues To Blame For Loss, Thinks Coach Mikey Varas
  3. Jesse Marsch Says He Would Much Rather Coach Canada Than USA
  4. UEFA Nations League: Julian Nagelsmann Backs Jamal Musiala And Florian Wirtz For Ballon d'Or
  5. India Vs Syria Preview: Blue Tigers Aim To Defend Intercontinental Cup Against Tough Syrians
Tennis News
  1. John McEnroe Backs Novak Djokovic To Win 25th Major Title, Says 'You Can Never Count Him Out'
  2. US Open: 'Never Give Up On Your Dreams', Says Flushing Meadows Champion Aryna Sabalenka
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  4. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
Hockey News
  1. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: FIR Filed Against Owner, Three-Member Committee Formed | What Led To The Collapse
  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  4. Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
  5. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  2. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  3. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  4. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  5. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  4. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  5. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs