Us-Owned Belgian Football Team Blocked By Protesting Fans From Going To Game

Amid legal and financial turmoil for its American owners, Belgian football club Standard Liege was unable to play a league game when protesting fans blocked the team bus from reaching the stadium. (More Sports News)

Standard is among European clubs owned by Miami-based 777 Partners, which is facing a USD 600 million fraud lawsuit in a federal court in New York, and its Australian airline is currently grounded.

777's most ambitious move in soccer, attempting to buy storied English Premier League club Everton, has stalled for months as doubts have grown about closing the deal.

Fans of Standard, a 10-time Belgian champion, have stepped up protests this season against 777, whose problems led to the club currently being under another temporary transfer embargo.

Standard was due to host Westerlo on Friday evening with three rounds left in the Belgian league and the team on track to finish in the bottom half of the standings.

The team bus was impeded at the training centre, the club said in a statement, and "attempts at discussions with these supporters did not find a solution to lift the blockage."

777's other clubs include Genoa in Italy's top tier, Hertha Berlin in Germany's second division and Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

Norwegian soccer magazine Josimar, which has published extensively on 777's issues this season, reported late Friday that company owners Josh Wander and Steven Pasko have left the board of directors of its soccer investment division. In Miami, 777 has reportedly called in bankruptcy advisers.

Wander used his Standard connection to win election last September on to the executive board of the influential European Club Association, whose members include about 600 teams across the continent.

