Football

Korbin Albert Says Sorry For 'Insensitive' Social Media Posts Against LGBTQ Community

According to multiple media outlets, Korbin Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, shared a video from a Christian sermon that described being gay and "feeling transgender" as wrong

Associated Press
PSG's Korbin Albert, center left, celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals, second leg match against BK Hacken at Parc des Princes in Paris on March 28, 2024. Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon

Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the US women's national team, apologised for having liked and shared social media posts that she described as "offensive, insensitive and hurtful." (More Football News)

The 20-year-old Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, had reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account.

"I want to sincerely apologise for my actions on social media," Albert wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent."

According to multiple media outlets, Albert shared a video from a Christian sermon that described being gay and "feeling transgender" as wrong.

Albert's apology came shortly after PSG's 3-0 win over Hacken in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals — she scored in the game — and followed criticism from recently retired US star Megan Rapinoe.

"I'm really disappointed in myself," Albert continued, "and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields," she wrote.

"I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honour and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

Rapinoe, a former US captain, didn't identify Albert by name but in her Instagram story urged people not "to hide behind my beliefs'" because "kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate."

Albert has made seven appearances for the United States and was a starter during this year's CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup. She is also on the roster for the upcoming She Believes Cup.

