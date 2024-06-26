Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch URU Vs BOL Group C, Matchday 2

Uruguay, the current table topper of Group C, are gearing up to take on Bolivia in their second match of the Copa America 2024 on June 28, Friday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (More Football News)
La Celeste are hoping to maintain their winning momentum after a convincing 3-1 victory over Panama in their opening match. The late show saw the Liverpool star Darwin Nunez, Maximilian Araujo and Matias Vina contributed to Uruguay's goal tally, with two coming beyond 85th minute mark. Uruguay have now secured three consecutive wins in the Copa America group stage.
Bolivia, on the other hand, enduring a 13-game losing streak in the Copa America, with just one victory in their last 31 fixtures in this marquee tournament. Their last triumph dates back to 2015, a 3-2 win over Ecuador. This season, they lost their opener against USA 0-2 and reside at the bottom in Group C. The team must do miracles to turn the fortunes and stay alive in the tournament.
Here is how you can watch Uruguay Vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 2 game in India and in other parts of the world:
When is Uruguay Vs Bolivia Group C, Matchday 2 Copa America 2024 game?
The Uruguay Vs Bolivia Group C, Matchday 2 Copa America 2024 game will be played on June 28, Friday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Uruguay Vs Bolivia Group C, Matchday 2 Copa America 2024 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024
Uruguay
Goalkeepers: 1- Sergio Rochet, 23- Santiago Mele (Junior de Barranquilla),12- Franco Israel (Sporting CP).
Defenders: 4- Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), 2- Jose Maria Gimenez (A. de Madrid), 22- Nicolas Marichal (Dinamo Moscou), 17- Matias Vina (Flamengo), 24- Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), 16- Mathías Olivera (Napoli), 3- Sebastián Cáceres (América), 13- Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), 8- Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari).
Midfielders: 5- Manuel Ugarte (PSG), 6- Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), 15- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), 21- Emiliano Martinez (Midtjylland), 7- Nicolas De La Cruz (Flamengo) 10- Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), 14- Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense).
Forwards: 18- Brian Rodriguez (America de Mexico), 26- Brian Ocampo (Cadiz), 11- Facundo Pellistri (Granada), 20- Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), 25- Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), 19- Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), 9- Luis Suarez (Inter Miami).
Bolivia
Goalkeepers: 23- Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest), 1- Carlos Lampe (Bolívar), 12- Gustavo Almada (Universitario).
Defenders: 3- Diego Medina (Always Ready), 17- Roberto Carlos Fernández (Baltika), 24- Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready), 2- Jesús Sagredo (Bolívar), 21- José Sagredo (Bolívar), 4- Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta), 5- Adrián Jusino (The Strongest), 25- Yomar Rocha (Bolivar).
Midfielders: 6- Leonel Justiniano (Bolívar), 16- Boris Cespedes (Yverdon), 15- Gabriel Villamil (LDU), 22- Héctor Cuéllar (Always Ready), 20- Fernando Saucedo (Bolívar), 14- Robson Matheus (Always Ready), 7- Miguel Terceros (Santos), 10- Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar), 26- Adalid Terrazas (Always Ready).
Forwards: 13- Lucas Chávez (Bolívar), 8- Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona Atlétic), 18- Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), 9- César Menacho (Blooming), 11- Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar), 19- Bruno Miranda (The Strongest).