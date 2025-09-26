Europa League Matchday 1 Wrap: Olivier Giroud Bags Late Goal For Lille; FC Porto, Lyon Register Away Wins

Giroud, who joined from Los Angeles FC in the summer and turns 39 next week, got on the end of a cross from Tiago Santos to get the French side off to a winning start in the competition

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud celebrates his winner for Lille as they defeat Brann 2-1.
Former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored 10 minutes from time for Lille as they beat Brann 2-1 in the Europa League.

Giroud, who joined from Los Angeles FC in the summer and turns 39 next week, got on the end of a cross from Tiago Santos to get the French side off to a winning start in the competition.

Hamza Igamane, another summer signing, had given Lille the lead in the second half, but Saevar Magnusson equalised just five minutes later with his effort going in off the woodwork.

Nevertheless, the French side would find a winner through substitute Giroud, who is playing in France for the first time since his time at Montpellier ended in 2012.

Porto also secured a late victory in their Europa League opener as they beat Salzburg 1-0 away from home after an injury-time winner from William Gomes.

The Brazilian drifted inside from the right flank before curling an effort from distance, which found the bottom-left corner, handing the Portuguese side all three points.

Meanwhile, Lyon continued their strong start to the season overall as they also won away after a 1-0 victory over Utrecht.

The goal came 15 minutes from time as Tanner Tessman struck a wonderful curling effort from outside the area after being set up by fellow substitute Rachid Ghezzal.

Data Debrief: Lille keep up Europa League scoring streak while Utrecht's woes continue

Lille have scored in their last nine games in the Europa League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of nine games from 17th September 2009 to 11th March 2010. That was during an era in which a young Eden Hazard was just bursting onto the scene.

Giroud has now been involved in 20 goals in 26 appearances in the competition (16 goals, four assists), with this his first since 2018-19.

Utrecht have now failed to win in their last seven matches in the competition, their worst such run since at least 2005-06.

