Football

Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate

Southgate is facing plenty of scrutiny after two underwhelming England performances, even if the Three Lions are topping Group C

Kylian Mbappe wearing his new mask
info_icon

The second matches in each of Group B and Group C have now been completed at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Spain beat Italy 1-0 in the late match on Thursday, ensuring their progression into the last 16 as Group B victors.

Both Group C matches were drawn, with Serbia scoring late on against Slovenia, while England were held 1-1 by Denmark, with Gareth Southgate's team coming in for some criticism.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has a new look.

Here, we wrap up the best social posts from Euro 2024.

New Real Madrid signing, Kylian Mbappe - null
Kylian Mbappe: Iker Casillas Excited To See French Superstar At Real Madrid

BY Stats Perform

Critical Carra questions Southgate

Southgate is facing plenty of scrutiny after two underwhelming England performances, even if the Three Lions are topping Group C.

Jamie Carragher was among the pundits to question England's manager, as the former Liverpool defender posted on X: "Pleased Southgate has made changes, as by the look of England so far they are going to need real energy from the bench in every game. Disappointed Anthony Gordon wasn't one of those changes."

Carragher subsequently posted that, while Euro 2024 has been a thrilling tournament so far, two of the poorer matches involved England. It's hard to argue with him, too.

The Serbian shuffle

Serbia kept their hopes alive by snatching a point late on against Slovenia.

And beforehand, their fans were enjoying the atmosphere - and a little dance - in Munich.

Kane catching up

England's performance left a lot to be desired in their 1-1 draw with Denmark, though Harry Kane did get on the scoresheet.

He has now scored five Euros goals, behind only Alan Shearer (seven) and Wayne Rooney (six) for the Three Lions.

"We know we can be better"

Kane held his hands up after full-time, acknowledging in an Instagram post that England's players know they can improve.

But the captain was quick to point out their result against Denmark, adding it was "a tough point earned against a good side."

He concluded: "Let’s keep improving from here!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

When sports collide

Denmark have plenty of support in Germany, given the Scandinavian nation shares a border with the host country of Euro 2024.

And one of those in the crowd cheering on Kasper Hjulmand's team in Frankfurt against England was former world number one tennis star, Caroline Wozniacki.

Plenty of passion, but no points

Luciano Spalletti and Gianluigi Buffon belted out the Italian national anthem ahead of the Azzurri's clash with Spain.

Unfortunately for them, their passion did not equate to a positive result. 

Hats off

There's always plenty of fancy dress at major tournaments.

And a Spanish fan and a Italian fan took their hardware to a different level ahead of Thursday's contest in Gelsenkirchen...

Masked Mbappe

It looks as though Mbappe will indeed be fit to feature for France against the Netherlands on Friday, despite breaking his nose against Austria.

Didier Deschamps confirmed that, if the superstar forward does play, it will be with a mask, and Mbappe gave us a sneak peak of what that will look like when he stepped out to train in Leipzig.

It looks to be a personalised mask in the colours of the French flag.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Performs Asanas In Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Arrested Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  3. Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics
  4. Delhi Continues To Battle Extreme Heat, Centre Orders Hospitals To Act On Priority | In Pics
  5. NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  2. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  3. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  4. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  5. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rishad Gets Rid Of Marsh, Head After Rain-Induced Break
  2. Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Data Dive: Pedri Matches CR7 Feat, Morten Hjulmand Stunner Denies England
  4. AUS Vs BAN: Pat Cummins Becomes Second Australian To Take Hat-Trick In T20 World Cups
  5. Denmark Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Admits ENG Falling Short, Bemoans Midfield Options After DEN Draw
World News
  1. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  2. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  5. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Arrested Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Performs Asanas In Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rishad Gets Rid Of Marsh, Head After Rain-Induced Break
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match