The second matches in each of Group B and Group C have now been completed at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Spain beat Italy 1-0 in the late match on Thursday, ensuring their progression into the last 16 as Group B victors.
Both Group C matches were drawn, with Serbia scoring late on against Slovenia, while England were held 1-1 by Denmark, with Gareth Southgate's team coming in for some criticism.
Here, we wrap up the best social posts from Euro 2024.
Critical Carra questions Southgate
Southgate is facing plenty of scrutiny after two underwhelming England performances, even if the Three Lions are topping Group C.
Jamie Carragher was among the pundits to question England's manager, as the former Liverpool defender posted on X: "Pleased Southgate has made changes, as by the look of England so far they are going to need real energy from the bench in every game. Disappointed Anthony Gordon wasn't one of those changes."
Carragher subsequently posted that, while Euro 2024 has been a thrilling tournament so far, two of the poorer matches involved England. It's hard to argue with him, too.
The Serbian shuffle
Serbia kept their hopes alive by snatching a point late on against Slovenia.
And beforehand, their fans were enjoying the atmosphere - and a little dance - in Munich.
Kane catching up
England's performance left a lot to be desired in their 1-1 draw with Denmark, though Harry Kane did get on the scoresheet.
He has now scored five Euros goals, behind only Alan Shearer (seven) and Wayne Rooney (six) for the Three Lions.
"We know we can be better"
Kane held his hands up after full-time, acknowledging in an Instagram post that England's players know they can improve.
But the captain was quick to point out their result against Denmark, adding it was "a tough point earned against a good side."
He concluded: "Let’s keep improving from here!"
When sports collide
Denmark have plenty of support in Germany, given the Scandinavian nation shares a border with the host country of Euro 2024.
And one of those in the crowd cheering on Kasper Hjulmand's team in Frankfurt against England was former world number one tennis star, Caroline Wozniacki.
Plenty of passion, but no points
Luciano Spalletti and Gianluigi Buffon belted out the Italian national anthem ahead of the Azzurri's clash with Spain.
Unfortunately for them, their passion did not equate to a positive result.
Hats off
There's always plenty of fancy dress at major tournaments.
And a Spanish fan and a Italian fan took their hardware to a different level ahead of Thursday's contest in Gelsenkirchen...
Masked Mbappe
It looks as though Mbappe will indeed be fit to feature for France against the Netherlands on Friday, despite breaking his nose against Austria.
Didier Deschamps confirmed that, if the superstar forward does play, it will be with a mask, and Mbappe gave us a sneak peak of what that will look like when he stepped out to train in Leipzig.
It looks to be a personalised mask in the colours of the French flag.