The Netherlands and England were to face off in the second semi-final at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
A place in Sunday's showpiece match in Berlin was up for grabs, with Spain the opponents.
La Roja defeated France 2-1 in a thrilling clash on Tuesday.
Here, we round up the best Euro 2024 social media posts from Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dortmund goes Dutch
Dortmund isn't far from the Dutch border, so it was no surprise to see a swathe of Oranje fans head over to western Germany to get a taste of the atmosphere, even if they didn't manage to get a ticket.
As they have been all tournament, the Netherlands supporters were in fantastic voice as they took over the centre of the city.
Apparently, there were around 110,000 Dutch fans who took part in the fan march.
Imagine what it'll be like if they make the final!
Carragher lauds Cody
Cody Gakpo has been hugely impressive at Euro 2024, and has been crucial in the Netherlands' run.
The forward has not always found his best form for club side Liverpool, but Jamie Carragher has been impressed with Gakpo's performances in Germany.
"He's been their number one attacker, and we're waiting for that to transform into a Liverpool shirt. He's done well, but it's not been easy for him," said Carragher.
"He's playing in a position that favours him, out on the left. He's been a revelation, no doubt he's been one of the best in the tournament."
Van Dijk's fan club
Virgil van Dijk is another Dutch star who plies his trade for Liverpool, and the Oranje fans were chanting their captain's name ahead of kick-off.
Here, journalist Chris Chambers shared a taste of the atmosphere in Dortmund.
Boy wonder
Lamine Yamal played a starring role in Spain's victory over France on Tuesday, scoring a sublime equaliser.
That made the 16-year-old the youngest-ever player to net at the Euros.
BBC Sport pundit Gary Lineker eulogised over the Barcelona prodigy on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast.
Mi hermano
Yamal is not the only Spain winger to have dazzled in Germany, with Nico Williams having also caught the eye.
But Williams was more than happy for the limelight to be on his "brother" after Yamal's stunner.
It's worth noting, mind, that Williams does have an actual brother, who he plays alongside at Athletic Bilbao - that's Inaki Williams.
On your marks...
England have hardly been the most impressive of sides at Euro 2024, but they are, nevertheless, in the semi-finals.
And they do not want to go home now.
The Three Lions' squad were sharpening up in training on Monday with some sprints and races, by the looks. Will that have come in handy against the Dutch?
Selfie time
Dortmund is, of course, home to one of Germany's biggest clubs, and one of BVB's star players, Karim Adeyemi, proved to be something of an attraction for a section of Dutch fans who spotted the winger sitting in traffic in the city.
A journalist spotted the fans crowding Adeyemi's car, and filmed the action.