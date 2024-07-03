Football

UEFA Euro 2024: German police Investigate Video Of Security Kicking Fan During POR Vs SVN Match

The video, which was published Tuesday in Portuguese media, purports to show a group of Euro 2024 security staff detaining two people in a concrete tunnel leading toward the field at the game between Portugal and Slovenia on Monday

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Portugal players celebrate their win against Slovenia during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel. (More Football News)

The video, which was published Tuesday in Portuguese media, purports to show a group of tournament security staff detaining two people in a concrete tunnel leading toward the field at the game between Portugal and Slovenia on Monday.

While one person is detained face-down on the floor, a group of people in vests marked "Steward" surround another person against the wall and one of them appears to punch the person three times in the head. That person is later shown on the ground as other security personnel appear to punch and kick them.

“We are aware of this and are already investigating," the Frankfurt police posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning in response to a user who asked about the incident.

Portuguese media reported the video was filmed during Portugal's win over Slovenia that earned the team a place in the quarterfinals. The identities of the people involved and the circumstances leading up to the events shown could not immediately be verified.

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Tournament organiser UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Security at Euro 2024 has been under scrutiny over repeated lapses, which included fans entering the field at a Portugal game to seek selfies from star player Cristiano Ronaldo. UEFA pledged to tighten security after that incident.

UEFA has also faced questions over a German YouTuber who said he made it onto the field at the opening ceremony disguised in a mascot costume he bought online.

A man was also seen climbing on the stadium roof with a large rucksack when Germany played Denmark on Saturday. Local police said they detained that man and believed that he was a would-be photographer who didn't have any intent to cause harm.

