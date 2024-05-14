Football

UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final

The 44-year-old Slavko Vincic, who also worked the 2022 Europa League final when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers, will be in charge of the June 1 game at Wembley Stadium

UEFA/X
Slavko Vincic will be the match referee for Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund champions league final. Photo: UEFA/X
info_icon

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, UEFA said on Monday. (More Football News)

The 44-year-old Vincic, who also worked the 2022 Europa League final when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers, will be in charge of the June 1 game at Wembley Stadium.

It continues a good run for Slovenian referees in major European games.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. - null
Rubiales Case: Spain Must 'Stick To Football' At Euro 2024 - Coach De La Fuente

BY Stats Perform

This will be the fourth UEFA final handled by a Slovenian referee since Damir Skomina was picked for the 2017 Europa League title game. Dutch and Spanish referees are next best with three men's finals in that time.

Also on Monday, UEFA picked English referee Rebecca Welch for the Women's Champions League final, István Kovács of Romania for the Europa League final and Artur Soares Dias of Portugal for the Europa Conference League final.

Vincic has handled five Champions League games this season without awarding a penalty kick or showing a red card. Among his games was Dortmund's 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

He also refereed two games at the 2022 World Cup, including eventual winner Argentina's 2-1 loss in its opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Kovács also will work his second European final. He refereed the inaugural Europa Conference League final in 2022 when Roma beat Feyenoord.

Kylian Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain. - null
Coach Luis Enrique Unaware Of Kylian Mbappe Jeers In 'Beautiful' PSG Send-Off

BY Stats Perform

All three men picked on Monday are on UEFA's team of match officials for the European Championship that starts June 14 in Germany.

The Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta is in Dublin on May 22.

The Women's Champions League final between defending champion Barcelona and Lyon is on May 25 in Bilbao, Spain.

The Fiorentina vs Olympiakos final of the Europa Conference League is in Athens on May 29.

