Manchester City are set to host a reunion with Kevin De Bruyne after they were drawn against Napoli in the Champions League.
The reigning Serie A champions are one of eight teams City will face in the league phase, along with the likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.
De Bruyne spent 10 years with Man City, scoring 72 goals in 288 Premier League appearances, while only Ryan Giggs (162) has more assists in the league than the Belgian’s 119.
The 34-year-old won six Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola and helped the club win their first Champions League title in 2023.
Man City director of football Hugo Viana believes De Bruyne’s return will be a positive experience for those involved.
“It is also really positive to have Kevin De Bruyne at home, our legend. It will be very positive to see him again,” said Viana.
“I think Pep and all of his colleagues will be really happy to receive him and our fans will be also. It will be very exciting and we will be very happy to see him again.
“From September it will be a lot of games and it will be a challenge also for us, so without having the long trips is a positive.
“Every team wants to be in the Champions League so we are really happy and proud at the same time.”