The new season of the UEFA Champions League is up and running with the first matchday of the fresh edition getting over on Thursday. (More Football News)
The new format gave some thrilling matches, with some goal-fests, a major upset and multiple goalless draws. Unlike the usual eight groups of four, the new format has an all encompassing 36-team league stage where every team has played the first of their eight games.
At the end of the first matchday, Bayern Munich are the leaders courtesy their 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb at home. Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen form the top three alongside Bayern after the first round. Celtic breezed past Slovan Bratislava 5-1 while the Bundesliga champions Leverkusen won 4-0 against Feyenoord.
The shock result of the first matchday was Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Monaco.
All in all, 16 teams earned a win in their opening encounter while three matches were drawn without goal.
Check out all the results of the UEFA Champions League matchday 1 and the standings after the first round below.
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 All Results
Tuesday, 17 September
Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa
Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool
Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo
Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart
Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille
Wednesday, 18 September
Sparta Praha 3-0 Salzburg
Bologna 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava
Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City 0-0 Inter
PSG 1-0 Girona
Thursday, 19 September
Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Benfica
Monaco 2-1 Barcelona
Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Leipzig
Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Table
Remember, top eight teams at the end of the league stage qualify directly for the Round of 16 while last 12 go home. The middle 16 fight among themselves with eight of them joining the top eight sides in the Round of 16.