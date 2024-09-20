Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Results: Check Who Stands Where After First Round

Check out all the results of the UEFA Champions League matchday 1 and the standings after the first round below

UEFA-Champions-League-Trophy
The Champions League trophy.
The new season of the UEFA Champions League is up and running with the first matchday of the fresh edition getting over on Thursday.  (More Football News)

The new format gave some thrilling matches, with some goal-fests, a major upset and multiple goalless draws. Unlike the usual eight groups of four, the new format has an all encompassing 36-team league stage where every team has played the first of their eight games.

At the end of the first matchday, Bayern Munich are the leaders courtesy their 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb at home. Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen form the top three alongside Bayern after the first round. Celtic breezed past Slovan Bratislava 5-1 while the Bundesliga champions Leverkusen won 4-0 against Feyenoord.

The shock result of the first matchday was Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Monaco.

All in all, 16 teams earned a win in their opening encounter while three matches were drawn without goal.

Check out all the results of the UEFA Champions League matchday 1 and the standings after the first round below.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 All Results

Tuesday, 17 September

Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa

Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille

Wednesday, 18 September

Sparta Praha 3-0 Salzburg

Bologna 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 0-0 Inter

PSG 1-0 Girona

Thursday, 19 September

Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Benfica

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Leipzig

Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Table

Remember, top eight teams at the end of the league stage qualify directly for the Round of 16 while last 12 go home. The middle 16 fight among themselves with eight of them joining the top eight sides in the Round of 16.

