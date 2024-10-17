Football

Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'

Macario joined the Blues from Lyon on a free transfer last year, and has scored two goals in 10 appearances after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) prior to her arrival at Stamford Bridge

Catarina Macario.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor explained why Catarina Macario was left out of the squad to face FC Twente in their second Champions League group game. (More Football News)

Having brought a squad of 22 players, Macario was not among them, despite having featured in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

The Brazilian joined the Blues from Lyon on a free transfer last year, and has scored two goals in 10 appearances after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) prior to her arrival at Stamford Bridge. 

While her attacking threat will be missed against Twente, Bompastor said her absence was part of the bigger picture for Chelsea.

"Catarina we are building some minutes and building on her fitness," said Bompastor.

"It’s part of the plan and her own process. We work a lot individually with every player and try to give them what they need to be fit and back to their best version.

"We just felt it was a good decision to have her staying in London and working individually with some staff. She will be ready for the game on Sunday.’

Chelsea have won four matches out of four in all competitions since Bompastor took over before the start of the season.

Travelling to play Twente, who also started their Champions League campaign with a victory earlier in the month, the Chelsea manager is targeting a continuation of their form.

She highlighted Lauren James as a potential difference maker ahead of Thursday's match, pointing out that her talents mean she can fill multiple roles in the same match.

"LJ can play in different positions. With the ball she has so much talent" Bompastor said.

She is able to play in the central corridor or in a wide position. She can also play as a false forward, so she has all the ability to play in different positions.

"In my game model I can use her in different positions, I don’t have only one position I think she can fit best.

"LJ is a player who needs to touch the ball. Sometimes she needs to drop a little bit and touch the ball to make sure she is confident in the game.

"This is something we are learning from each other, and making sure she goes in a position where she can have the most impact for the team.

"She is unbelievable when she is able to make an impact higher in the pitch, scoring, assisting, crossing as in the last game against Arsenal. This is what we want from her."

Bompastor also gave an update on long-term injury absentee Sam Kerr, who is currently recovering after a ruptured ACL in January.

"Sam is doing good," said Bompastor."Mentally she is in a good place. We see her every day, even if she’s not involved in training sessions.

"She brings some positive things to the team being around even if she’s not training collectively. She brings so much to the squad."

