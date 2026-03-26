Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Montella’s Side Face Lucescu’s Men In Crunch Tie

Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the scores and updates from the TUR vs ROU, football qualifying match at the Tupras Stadium in Instanbul

D
Deepak Joshi
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Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Montella’s Side Face Lucescu’s Men In Crunch Tie Photo: File/AP
Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Turkiye (TUR) host Romania (ROU) in a single-leg UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying playoff semi-final on March 26 at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, with a place in the final at stake. This is a knockout fixture with no second chances, as part of Europe’s playoff route to the World Cup. Turkiye come in with steady form, including wins over Bulgaria and Georgia and a 2-2 draw against Spain, showing they can compete against strong opposition, especially at home. Romania, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent run but remain in contention and will rely on their attack to step up in a high-pressure away game. With both sides aiming to secure a long-awaited World Cup spot, this clash is expected to be tight, with small moments likely deciding who moves one step closer to qualification.
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Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score: ROU Playing XIs

Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score: TUR Playing XIs

Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Match Details

  • Location: Istanbul

  • Stadium: Tupras Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, March 26

  • Kick-off Time: 10:30 PM IST

Turkiye Vs Romania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of Turkiye (TUR) vs Romania (ROU) in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Stay tuned for live score and key updates.

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