Wolves have announced the signing of David Moller Wolfe from AZ. Wolfe has signed a five-year deal, joining Wolves for a reported £10m (€11.4m), as he became Vitor Pereira's third signing of the transfer window.
The left-back spent two seasons in the Eredivisie with AZ, making 92 appearances in all competitions and netting four goals, with three of those coming last term.
Wolfe also boasted the joint-second-most assists among AZ players in the top-flight, with only Sven Mijnans and Peer Koopmeiners (both seven) bettering his tally of six.
AZ kept eight clean sheets with Wolfe on the field last season, while he won the third-most tackles of anyone on the team (25), despite ranking seventh for attempted tackles (30).
"It feels amazing. I'm so, so happy and so proud to be a part of Wolves, so I'm over the moon right now," Wolfe told the club's website.
"I felt incredibly wanted from the second I talked to Domenico [Teti] and the second I talked to the coach.
"Obviously, the Premier League is a big, big league, especially also in Norway. It's the biggest league that people watch, so when a Premier League club came in, and Wolverhampton came in for me, I was extremely keen on joining.
"I'm really looking forward to playing for Wolverhampton in front of the fans, and I can't wait to see them.
"Personally, I think it's pretty cool to have that surname and then to play for Wolverhampton. Me and my brothers have actually joked a little bit about it a couple of years ago, and now it is turning into a reality. I think it was meant to be."