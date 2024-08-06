Football

Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan

Oriel Romeu made 28 La Liga appearances for Barcelona last season, playing just 930 minutes, and only making 11 starts

Oriol-Romeu-girona-football-player
Girona's new loan signing, Oriol Romeu.
info_icon

Oriol Romeu has rejoined Girona on a season-long loan from Barcelona. (More Football News)

The midfielder left Girona last year to join Barca but has now made the move back to the Blanquivermells for the 2024-25 campaign.

Romeu made 28 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana last season, playing just 930 minutes, and only making 11 starts.

Barcelona announced last week that he had left their pre-season tour in the United States to "resolve his future".

He was keen to join Girona during the January transfer window, but the move was blocked by Barcelona's sporting director, Deco.

In his last spell at the Catalan club in 2022-23, the Spaniard made 33 LaLiga appearances and scored twice in the competition.

He is the seventh player to move to the club this transfer window, and Michel will be looking to his experience as they embark on their first-ever Champions League campaign. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  2. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  3. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  4. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  5. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  5. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
World News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Bangladesh Protests: President Dissolves Parliament, Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia; Hasina In India | Top Points
  3. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  4. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  5. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs