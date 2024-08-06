Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan

The midfielder left Girona last year to join Barca but has now made the move back to the Blanquivermells for the 2024-25 campaign.
Romeu made 28 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana last season, playing just 930 minutes, and only making 11 starts.
Barcelona announced last week that he had left their pre-season tour in the United States to "resolve his future".
He was keen to join Girona during the January transfer window, but the move was blocked by Barcelona's sporting director, Deco.
In his last spell at the Catalan club in 2022-23, the Spaniard made 33 LaLiga appearances and scored twice in the competition.
He is the seventh player to move to the club this transfer window, and Michel will be looking to his experience as they embark on their first-ever Champions League campaign.