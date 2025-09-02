Jamie Vardy Joins Cremonese, Dele Alli Leaves Como

Jamie Vardy has joined newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese
Dele Alli has left Como
Dele has struggled for consistent game time since leaving Tottenham in 2022
Jamie Vardy has found his new club after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season, joining Serie A side Cremonese.
Having left Leicester after 13 years in May, he has now joined the newly promoted Cremonese on a one-year deal, with a further year on offer if they manage to avoid relegation.
Vardy left the Foxes as a legend of the club, having helped them win the Premier League title in 2015-16 as well as the FA Cup in 2021.
He netted 200 goals in his 500 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, netting his final goal in his final game for the club – a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium.
Vardy also scored seven goals in 26 appearances for England.
The 38-year-old could make his debut for Cremonese, who have won their first two matches of the Serie A season against Sassuolo and AC Milan, against Verona on September 15.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli's time in the Italian top-flight has come to an end after he left Como, agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract.
Dele had signed an 18-month contract with Cesc Fabregas' side in January following his departure from Everton but made just one appearance for them.
He was sent off in that game, receiving a straight red card after coming on as an 80th-minute substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Milan in March.
"Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club's immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing," Como said in a statement.
"The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future."
Dele has struggled for consistent game time since leaving Tottenham in 2022, having also had a loan spell at Besiktas, but having been released before the end of the transfer window, he would be able to join another European club and feature immediately, depending on registration.