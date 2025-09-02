Jamie Vardy Joins Cremonese, Dele Alli Leaves Como

Vardy joins Serie A as Dele leaves: He netted 200 goals in his 500 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, netting his final goal in his final game for the club – a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jamie Vardy Joins Cremonese, Dele Alli Leaves Como
Cremonese's new signing Jamie Vardy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jamie Vardy has joined newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese

  • Dele Alli has left Como

  • Dele has struggled for consistent game time since leaving Tottenham in 2022

Jamie Vardy has found his new club after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season, joining Serie A side Cremonese.

Having left Leicester after 13 years in May, he has now joined the newly promoted Cremonese on a one-year deal, with a further year on offer if they manage to avoid relegation.

Vardy left the Foxes as a legend of the club, having helped them win the Premier League title in 2015-16 as well as the FA Cup in 2021.

He netted 200 goals in his 500 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, netting his final goal in his final game for the club – a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium.

EPL 2024-25: Everton vs Southampton - | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
English Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 37: Emotional Farewells For Everton, Jamie Vardy

BY Photo Webdesk

Vardy also scored seven goals in 26 appearances for England.

The 38-year-old could make his debut for Cremonese, who have won their first two matches of the Serie A season against Sassuolo and AC Milan, against Verona on September 15.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli's time in the Italian top-flight has come to an end after he left Como, agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract.

Related Content
Related Content

Dele had signed an 18-month contract with Cesc Fabregas' side in January following his departure from Everton but made just one appearance for them.

He was sent off in that game, receiving a straight red card after coming on as an 80th-minute substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Milan in March.

"Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club's immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing," Como said in a statement.

"The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future."

Dele has struggled for consistent game time since leaving Tottenham in 2022, having also had a loan spell at Besiktas, but having been released before the end of the transfer window, he would be able to join another European club and feature immediately, depending on registration.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Brook Leads Hosts Against Spirited RSA

  2. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  3. Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

  4. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  5. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  3. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  5. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  2. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  3. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

  4. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  5. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI