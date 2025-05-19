Football

English Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 37: Emotional Farewells For Everton, Jamie Vardy

It was an emotional afternoon of farewells for Everton and Jamie Vardy in the English Premier League on Sunday (May 18, 2025). Everton bade an emotional farewell to Goodison Park, its home of 133 years, with a 2-0 win over Southampton in front of dozens of the club’s greatest players and a tearful, scarf-waving crowd. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and final match for Leicester City with a farewell goal — his 200th for the club he has represented for exactly 13 years — in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest held on to beat West Ham 2-1 and stay alive in the race for a top-five finish.