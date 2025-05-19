English Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 37: Emotional Farewells For Everton, Jamie Vardy

Everton fans on the pitch inside Goodison Park, after the last English Premier League soccer match at the grounds, in Liverpool, England.
A general view of Goodison Park before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton, the last to be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.
A Everton fan outside the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.
A general view of Goodison Park as Everton and Southampton players walk out for kick off before the English Premier League soccer match, the last to be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy with his wife Rebekah and family on the pitch after the Premier League matchg the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is greeted by owner Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League matchg the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy with his wife Rebekah and family on the pitch after the Premier League matchg the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham at London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, left, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham at London Stadium, London.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game, holding a tribute to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham at London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham at London Stadium, London.