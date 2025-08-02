Dortmund Will 'Definitely' Try To Get Jadon Sancho After Constant Links

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says the club will "definitely do something" to sign Jadon Sancho for a third time.
The 25-year-old joined United from Dortmund in July 2021, but under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, he has struggled to cement a place in the squad.
He had a public falling out with the Dutchman in the 2023-24 season, which led to him being loaned back to Dortmund in January 2024. He then briefly returned to Old Trafford before joining Chelsea on a season-long loan, where he won the Conference League.
Sancho is now among a group of four Manchester United players currently looking for a way out of the squad and has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe this transfer window.
While a reported move to Juventus has seemingly stalled, Sancho is once again being linked with a return to Dortmund, for whom he made 158 appearances across his previous two spells.
It has been said that Sancho is willing to take a pay cut to move back to the Bundesliga, and Kehl confirmed there have been talks among the Dortmund board to see if they could facilitate a transfer.
"[Jadon] is constantly being linked with us. I understand the desire," he said.
"We're thinking about it within our possibilities. The conditions have to be right. We will definitely do something, but we're limited."
Sancho has scored 53 goals for Dortmund and registered 59 assists.
During his last spell, he created the fifth-most chances for the Black and Yellow (34) despite only playing for half a season. The England international also both attempted (126) and completed (62) the most dribbles among Dortmund players.