Tottenham have reached an agreement with K League 1 side Gangwon FC over the signing of South Korea youth international Yang Min-Hyeok. (More Football News)
The 18-year-old winger will join Spurs in January on a deal that will run until 2030.
Yang has progressed through Gangwon's youth ranks to become a key first-team player, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances this season.
He has also represented South Korea at the World Cup and Asia Cup at under-17 level.
Yang is Spurs' fourth signing of this transfer window, along with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and George Feeney.